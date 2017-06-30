modernghana logo

AshGold goalkeeper George Owu shortlisted for NASCO Player of the Month for June

2 minutes ago | Sports News

AshantiGold goalkeeper George Owu has been named in a three-man shortlist for the NASCO Player of the Month for June. 

The experienced gloves man is in competition with Wa All Stars midfielder David Abagna and Tema Youth striker Joseph Paintsil.

The Premier League Board (PLB) has released a list of nominees for the NASCO Player and Coach of the Month of the Ghana Premier League for the month of June.

Owu composure between the sticks has accounted for AshGold's move from the relegation zone.

The winner will be announced before the Match day 21 Ghana Premier League matches.

