Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
AshGold's CK Akunnor favourite to land June NASCO Coach of the Month
AshantiGold coach CK Akunnor is the front-runner for the Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for June.
The ex-international, who joined the Miners in the back end of the first round, won all four matches in the month.
It included two away wins which ensured they moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this term.
But Akunnor must fend off competition from WAFA's Klavs Rasmussen and Edward Odoom of Tema Youth.
The winner will be announced before the Match day 21 Ghana Premier League matches.
