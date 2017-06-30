TOP STORIES
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso makes peace with coach Kwesi Appiah
There seems to be finally peace between Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Coach Kwesi Appiah after series of phone talks and an interview by the player.
Wakaso was omitted from the Ghana team that played against Ethiopia and also the games against the United States and Mexico.
But in an interview with GHone the midfielder clams he holds nothing against the coach after a clear the air talks.
'Before I came to the national team, there were others there who made way for some of us,' Wakaso told GHOne TV.
'For me, I have the belief that whatever comes your way is what God is willing to give you.
'I've come a long way, been in the squad for so many years now and the explanation they [Black Stars technical team] gave me was okay for me."
Wakaso made his full international debut in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi in 2012.
