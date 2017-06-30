modernghana logo

Hearts of Oak to be without influential player Winful cobbinah for important President Cup

1 hour ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak will be without their creative force Winful Cobbinah who is with the national team in the U.S with the Black Stars.

The Phoians will be seeking for a third straight victory over their nemesis in Kumasi in what promises to be a cracker in the Ashanti Region.

The only bleep for the Phobians will be the absence of Winful Cobbinah who is with the national team.

Hearts have developed a penchant of restarting their season with a victory against Kotoko and it will be interesting to see how they fare without their skillful number ten.

