Fresh King Kong ‘Night of Explosion’ Postponed
The Night of Explosion, a boxing programe being arranged by Fresh King Promotions has been called off and postponed if possible to a fortnight.
The event which was supposed to come off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday June 30, 2017 was pulled down due to the failure of the Kenyan opponent, Nick Otieno to turn up.
Joseph Agbeko, boss of Fresh King Promotions said his opponent might be facing some challenges as it happens in boxing and in life, when one disappoints.
He thanked the boxers on the bill and fans who turned up for the weigh in the Oceanic Resort and assured that everything would be done for him to overcome the challenges and difficulties.
The two time IBF champion noted that he might look for another opponent if the Kenyan chickens out.
‘Am focused on the future, and I believe all the troubles will be over’ he expressed.
Boxers for the supporting bouts weighed in successfully, as George Ashie, Ajom, Michael Dodoo, Patrick Allotey and Ben Ankrah posed with their loyal fans.
Second vice president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abram Neequaye told the media it was unfortunate and they will support that the bill comes of in two weeks time.
He said boxing fans want to watch George Red Tiger Ashie against Ben Ankrah the Congo Soldier which is an area fight.
Coach Carl Lokko, an executive member of the GBA said promoting in Ghana and wished the government will encourage companies to invest in sports, especially boxing.
The much published bill was going to be spiced with entertainment from Tinny, Trigmatic, Jupiter, Episode and others.
Agbeko was to fight Otieno for the vacant IBF international super bantamweight belt
