TOP STORIES
Death is certain but life is not, therefore all die be die.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Europa League qualifiers: Aziz Tetteh shines as Lech Poznan grind Macedonian side Pelister
Lech Poznan midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh played the entire duration in their 4-0 win over Pelister in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg.
A Nicki Bille Nielsen penalty in the 28th minute and two more from Mario Situm and Emir Dilaver gave them a three-nil lead at half time.
After the break, Mario Situm scored the last goal for the Polish side who qualified for the competition by finishing third in Poland
Pelister finished fourth in FYR Macedonia table
The winner over two legs will face either Haugesund (NOR) or Coleraine (NIR).
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News