Europa League qualifiers: Aziz Tetteh shines as Lech Poznan grind Macedonian side Pelister

- ghanasoccernet.com
49 minutes ago | Sports News

Lech Poznan midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh played the entire duration in their 4-0 win over Pelister in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg.

A Nicki Bille Nielsen penalty in the 28th minute and two more from Mario Situm and Emir Dilaver gave them a three-nil lead at half time.

After the break, Mario Situm scored the last goal for the Polish side who qualified for the competition by finishing third in Poland

Pelister finished fourth in FYR Macedonia table
The winner over two legs will face either Haugesund (NOR) or Coleraine (NIR).

