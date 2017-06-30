TOP STORIES

Aduana Coach unhappy with performance despite win over Olympics
Dormaa Ahenkro, June 29, GNA - Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of his team despite their 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro.
"Very, very bad performance, though I'm happy we won. I'm always fair about our matches. We did not play well at all. After the first half I told my boys that I'm still not happy so we need to back up", he added.
The Week 20 encounter saw Aduana's Bright Nsiah deliver a powerful strike right in front of the penalty box to secure the much needed win for the home side.
Coach Abubakar observed that a lot of work needs to be done on the striking department of the team, as most of his players who had received Man of the Match awards were midfielders and defenders.
Speaking in a post-match interview, he attributed the side's poor performance to pressure against the backdrop of "failure to win their last home and away matches".
"We need to calm down; I'm not satisfied with our performance. We need to do more work".
He said he was unfazed by criticism coming from the supporters for not winning their previous matches, which according to him, affected the team's chances of catching up with leaders WAFA on the league log.
Coach Abubakar asked for the continued support of the fans, stressing that, "nobody is bigger than Aduana and they must love everybody".
"Every player in the team would move on except the club owners. The Coach too is temporal, so the owners and the supporters should take it easy on the players, they won't be able to calm down under pressure", he indicated.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
