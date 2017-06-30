TOP STORIES
Team Ashaiman to defend Ramadan Cup title on Saturday
Accra, June 29, GNA - Defending champions, Ashaiman, will lock horns with Madina in the opening match of the third edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup on Saturday, July 1, at the Wembley Sports Complex, Kotobabi, Accra.
Team Ashaiman, two times champions are paired against Madina in the opening match, after which Kasoa Zongo takes on Ashale Botwe Zongo in the battle of debutants. Both Kasoa and Ashale Botwe are participating for the first time.
The next game would involve Sukura and New Fadama. The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is based in New Fadama.
Maamobi will then face another new entrant, Nungua Zongo, whiles Alajo will battle debutants Koforidua Zongo for a place in the next stage of the competition.
Accra New Town will face Nsawam Zongo, whiles last year's finalists, Sabon Zongo will play Darkuman. The final match of the preliminary round will be between Tudu and Nima.
Winners of the preliminary matches will progress to the quarter finals.
The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is an annual competition, which brings together youths from the various Zongo communities to participate in a football gala, as part of social activities marking the end of Ramadan.
The competition, which is named in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, is also aimed at strengthening new bond amongst the youth of the various communities.
This year's edition will kick off at 0800 hours and the National Chief Imam is scheduled to open the competition as well as watch the finals, where he will present the trophy to the winners.
The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup is sponsored by the Dr Alhaji Adamu Iddrissu Foundation, Royal Bank and supported by NASCO Electronics, Palace Shopping Mall, Latex Foam, Afro Arab Group and Marwako Fast Food.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
