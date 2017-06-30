modernghana logo

George Owu urges media to encourage players

GNA
49 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, June 29, GNA - Ashantigold SC's goalkeeper George Owu has urged the media to support Ghanaian players instead of criticizing them.

In an interview with GNA sports, the 34-year veteran goalkeeper advised the media not to demoralize young and upcoming players through unnecessary criticisms.

George Owu was reacting to media reports, describing him as 'old '.

'I believe in myself. I heard some media houses saying, George Owu is old. We need you [Media] to encourage players in this country and not to discourage them; we have to respect each other.'

George Owu, a former Black Stars goalkeeper joined the Miners in the second round of the season on May 12.

GNA

By Fidel Deke, GNA

