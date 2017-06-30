modernghana logo

We are determined to avoid relegation - Tom Strand

GNA
49 minutes ago | Sports News

Dormaa Ahenkro, June 29, GNA - Accra Great Olympic Coach Tom Strand on Thursday said his team is determined to reverse its recent sinking fortunes after losing 0-1 to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Wednesday.

He said the team is resolved to avoid relegation, which is hanging around their neck after suffering back to back defeats and currently lying 15 in the 16 team league with 21 points

"Our chances of survival are still very bleak. I think we deserved more than a loss in this game; maybe a draw would have been better. We need to find space and luck somewhere because right now we are sinking", he said.

He also made some contradictory remarks over the performance of his team during a post-match interview with the Press saying at one point that 'frustration', frustration', 'frustration' but I'm happy with the performance of the team because it's not easy to get anything for free here".

Coach Strand said he was very disappointed with officiating and the fact that they had played three matches without a win.

Aduana's Bright Nsiah powered home the only goal of the match in the second minute of injury time in the first half.

GNA

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

