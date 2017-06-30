TOP STORIES
E/R clubs gear up for league kick off
Koforidua (E/R), June 29, GNA - The 66 clubs expected to play in the Eastern Regional Division Two league are preparing fervently for the league's kick off on July 2, 2017 at the over 30 league centers across the region.
The much awaited kick off was delayed as a result of the inability of the clubs to register their players with the biometric system on time, as well as the payment of their affiliation and officiating fees.
This was made known by Mr Linford Asamoah, Vice Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association (RFA) at an extraordinary congress organised by the association with the clubs, where new supplementary rules were adopted to help organize the league.
Mr Asamoah said the supplementary rules will help to enhance the beauty of the upcoming league.
He said the adopted supplementary rules and regulations will also help address some basic issues such as clubs failing to pay their affiliation and officiating fees in full and withdrawing from the league prematurely.
The 66 clubs will be divided into 11 zones,with the winner of each zone gaining automatic qualification into the middle league, however , zone one will have two teams qualifying for the middle league because it comprises of 10 teams.
The teams that place last in each zone will be demoted to the third division, whiles the two bottom placed clubs in zone one will be demoted to the third division.
