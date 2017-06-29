TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifiers: Richard Gadze on target as Zira FK take first leg advantage
Striker Richard Gadze scored as Azerbaijani side Zira FK who beat Differdange2-0 on Thursday night to in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round first leg.
The No.43-shirted player found the back of the net in the 22nd minute at the Dalga Stadium in Baku.
Kervens Belfort made it two-nil after scoring on 80 minutes.
ZirÃ¤ finished fourth in 2016/17 Azerbaijani Premier League while Differdange qualified as runners-up in Luxembourg
The return leg will be played on 6 July with the winner going on to play Romanian side Astra Giurgiu in second qualifying round.
