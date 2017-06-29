TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifiers: Duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah taste defeat with HJK
Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah were handed starting roles in HJK Helsinki's 1-0 defeat at Connah's Quay in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg tie.
Nathan Woolfe's 40th minute was all the Welsh club needed to win at home at the Bangor University Stadium.
Mensah was replaced just after the hour mark by Ousman Jallow and Annan was also withdraw in the 83rd minute by Lassi Lappalainen.
The return leg will be played on 6 July and the winner will play Dacia Chisinau or ShkÃ«ndija in second qualifying round.
