modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Europa League qualifiers: Duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah taste defeat with HJK

- ghanasoccernet.com
56 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah were handed starting roles in HJK Helsinki's 1-0 defeat at Connah's Quay in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg tie.

Nathan Woolfe's 40th minute was all the Welsh club needed to win at home at the Bangor University Stadium.

Mensah was replaced just after the hour mark by Ousman Jallow and Annan was also withdraw in the 83rd minute by Lassi Lappalainen.

The return leg will be played on 6 July and the winner will play Dacia Chisinau or ShkÃ«ndija in second qualifying round.

Evans Mensah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Dirty Fuel Saga: BOST Staff Back MD

5 hours ago

Dirty Fuel Saga: BDCs CEO To Sue Agyapong Over $1m Bribe Claim

6 hours ago

quot-img-1GDP is what makes the cedi

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line