TOP STORIES
if you have unity, you would not suffer'By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng wants to end career at boyhood club Liberty Professionals
Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng wants to end his playing career at boyhood club Liberty Professionals.
The 34-year-old came through the club's youth team before tasting his first European adventure at Greek side Kalamata between 1999-2001.
And the former Fulham midfielder, who has announced his retirement from international football, has revealed his desire to end his career where it started.
'I have made up my mind to play for Liberty before I retire, he told Metro TV.
'Liberty is where I started from and I think that is where I will end my career.
'They gave me the platform and I think it will be good to show them how loyal I am to them.
'So hopefully I will play for Liberty before I hang my boots.'
Boateng played 47 times for Ghana and scored once.
He represented the West Africans at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News