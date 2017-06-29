TOP STORIES
By: akoaso H-H
Bernard Morisson tells his story: 'I never stole a car, it was a cooked story'
Orlando Pirates midfielder Bernard Morrison has finally opened up over reports that he had stolen a car in South Africa a few months after joining The Sea Robbers.
The former AshGold stylish midfielder was accused to have stolen a car with other reports suggesting that he bought a stolen car, making the reports unclear.
But the diminutive midfielder has finally opened up to clear the air.
'Yes, there were stories out there that I have stolen a car and the media took it up without investigating. It was disappointing but there was nothing I could do,' he said.
'But the truth is that I never stole any car. The guy who cooked the story actually owed me some money. He refused paying after several attempts so I decided to report him to the police.
'When he realised I was going to the police, he drove to my house and asked me to keep the car as collateral until he brings the money.
'The next moment, I heard that I have stolen a car. The police came and I explained to them,' Morrison explained.
He went further: 'I was saved by my CCTV. The footage from the video showed he drove himself to the house so there was no way I could have stolen the car. They then kept him behind bars for a week. So I never stole any car,' he added.
The playmaker made only seven appearances for Bucaneers in his first season.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
