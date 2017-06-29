TOP STORIES
Kotoko settle outstanding arrears owed former coach David Duncan
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have settled the outstanding arrears owed former coach David Duncan, the club has announced.
The Porcupine Warriors have fully paid the GHÈ¼44,000 owed the former Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold trainer as his severance package.
Kotoko sacked Duncan two seasons ago after just four matches into the 2015/16 season.
A Club statement reads:
Management has disclosed that, it has fully cleared the GHÈ¼44,000 financial arrangement it had with former coach, David Duncan. Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman and Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong confirmed this to Asantekotokosc.com.
Coach Duncan was appointed by the Opoku Nti-led Management in April 2015. He replaced former coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani, who was asked to proceed on leave by the same administration after poor results in seven matches of the 2014/15 season.
Coach Didi had won the double with Kotoko the previous season.
Duncan steered the Porcupines to second place in the league. He lost the MTN FA Cup final to Medeama the same season. Under him, Kotoko also exited the CAF Champions League at the second preliminary round stage as they drew goalless with Algeria's El Euma away and lost 2-1 in Kumasi.
Things turned rather bad for Duncan after six league matches in the 2015/16 Premier season. He was then directed to step aside - a directive that necessitated a GH44,000 parting financial arrangement between Kotoko and him. The last installment of the payment arrangement was paid this month.
