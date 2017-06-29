modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
ArmWrestling: Abɛ Nsuo Supports Golden Arms

Kobina Makuom
1 hour ago | Sports News

After several attempts by the National Armwrestling Team - Golden Arms to get corporate support, Kasempa Enterprise Limited, producers of Original Abɛ Nsuo has come to the aid of the Golden Arms.

The alcoholic beverage company presented the team with a cash of GH¢5,000.00 and 10boxes of the Original Abɛ Nsuo.

Representative of Kasempa Enterprise, Ɔdehyie said the gesture was to assist the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) to participate in the Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

He wished the team well and urged them to do their best for the country.

GAF President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey thanked the company for the swift response and assured them of Ghana having a successful tournament.

The Golden Arms are expected to leave the country on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 and return on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

