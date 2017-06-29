TOP STORIES
Two heads are better than one.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
GOC President Slams Deputy Sports Minister
Ghana Olympic Committee President, Ben Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has taken strong swipe at deputy Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Pius Enam, Hadziede.
The deputy Youth and Sports minister Hon. Pius Enam Hadziede stated in his interview with Happy FM that, some of federation heads will go on to the Internet searching for competitions and if they get the then they will run to the ministries for money but the Ghana Olympic committee president Mr.Ben Nunoo Mensah says it’s was an unfortunate comment from the deputy sports minister.
He said that ,may be the minister was not well informed about sports issues.
“I think may be the minister is not well informed about sports issues , the kind of perception it sends out there about federations or so called least financed sports is not good. If he says people will go on to the Internet searching for tournament and if they get then they say give us money, i think is unfair statement to make about the least financed sports,” he told Happy FM.
He again stated that, some of the federation heads used their own money to sustain the various sporting disciplines.
“People whom i will say ministries have not given them anything in the past five (5) years, they have been using their pocket money to sustain up to now, for him to make such comment on them, i think is from uninformed position.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Athletics