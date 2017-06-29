TOP STORIES
Many people die with their music still in their head, why is this so? because they are always getting ready to live and before they know time runs out.By: Jake
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Newcastle United struggling to attract new players after Christian Atsu signing
Newcastle United are struggling to attract new players after signing Christian Atsu on a permanent deal.
Manager Rafa Benitez has been unable to bring in any other high-profile player as their supporters sit on the edge.
It has a been frustrating transfer window for the Magpies so far, with a permanent deal for Christian Atsu the only piece of business done by the club since promotion to the Premier League was secured.
Rafa Benitez is reportedly feeling frustrated with owner Mike Ashley and the board, who have failed to make funds available in the transfer window.
Atsu signed a four-year permanent deal with the after impressing in an initial one-year loan spell.
Newcastle secured automatic qualification back to the English Premier League after a fabolous run in the Championship.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News