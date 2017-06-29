modernghana logo

Newcastle United struggling to attract new players after Christian Atsu signing

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News


Newcastle United are struggling to attract new players after signing Christian Atsu on a permanent deal.

Manager Rafa Benitez has been unable to bring in any other high-profile player as their supporters sit on the edge.

It has a been frustrating transfer window for the Magpies so far, with a permanent deal for Christian Atsu the only piece of business done by the club since promotion to the Premier League was secured.

Rafa Benitez is reportedly feeling frustrated with owner Mike Ashley and the board, who have failed to make funds available in the transfer window.

Atsu signed a four-year permanent deal with the after impressing in an initial one-year loan spell.

Newcastle secured automatic qualification back to the English Premier League after a fabolous run in the Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

