Anderlecht turn down request for Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah - report

23 minutes ago | Sports News


Belgian giants Anderlecht have reportedly turned down several offers for Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah.

Sowah, 19, has been linked with a move to German outfit RB Lipzeig with a host of European clubs believed to be interested.

But multiple reports in Ghana have claimed the Belgian champions have turned down the request from the clubs for the services of hugely talented defender.

Sowah endured limited playing opportunities after being promoted to the senior side last season.

