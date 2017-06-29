modernghana logo

Steve Polack says Kotoko are back in the title race after Ebusua Dwarfs win

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News


Kotoko coach Steve Polack believes that his side are back in the Premier League title race after victory over Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast. 

Baba Mahama's first half volley brought the Porcupine Warriors just eight points behind leaders WAFA.

'The passion and readiness to win this game from my players was great. It was a good game on the day and we had a field day on a weak area we found in their team,' Polack said.

'I heard them saying they will repeat what they did to us last year but we also came in not to lose the game and deserved the victory. Looking at the table with ten more matches to go, I believe we shall prove a point in the title chase before the season ends.

'We are not giving up because the dream is still alive and we can make something out for the supporters."

