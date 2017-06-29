modernghana logo

Ghanaian ref William Agbovi to handle Recreativo Desportivo Do Libolo- Smouha Confed clash

2 hours ago | Sports News


Ghanaian FIFA referee William Agbovi has been selected to handle the CAF Confederation Cup clash between Recreativo Desportivo Do Libolo and Smouha on July 8.

He will be assisted on the lines by compatriots David Laryea and David Agyin with star man Daniel Laryea serving as fourth official.

The Angolan giants host their Egyptian counterpart at the Estado de Calulu in Luanda.

