The law of truth discovered and written to the whole nation is founded by most honourable men who seek for justiceBy: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Ghanaian ref William Agbovi to handle Recreativo Desportivo Do Libolo- Smouha Confed clash
Ghanaian FIFA referee William Agbovi has been selected to handle the CAF Confederation Cup clash between Recreativo Desportivo Do Libolo and Smouha on July 8.
He will be assisted on the lines by compatriots David Laryea and David Agyin with star man Daniel Laryea serving as fourth official.
The Angolan giants host their Egyptian counterpart at the Estado de Calulu in Luanda.
