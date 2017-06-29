TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Derek Boateng Says Good Bye To International Football
Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has confirmed his departure from international football.
The 34-year-old has officially ended his time with the National team after representing the country at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
Boateng made 47 appearances for the Black Stars from 2005 to 2010.
The former Fulham midfielder ends his spell with the National team
“Right now, it’s like I’m old now in the game and when it comes to national team, now we have so many good young players who run a lot, so I’ve decided to stay back,” Derek told Metro TV Sports File.
“A player like Christian Atsu can run you rugged for 90 minutes, you’ll need to pick a taxi before you can match his speed. Combining national team and club duties is sometimes difficult because it involves a lot of travel, it’s tough to keep up with it.”
“I’ve had a lot of games under my belt and I think it’s time I accept reality. I’m very proud of my achievements with the team, it’s a joy to have served my country at the highest level.”
The ex-Ghana U20 midfielder played at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.
