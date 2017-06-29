TOP STORIES
There are days when the umimportant becomes important.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Patrick Allotey Happy To Rumble Before His Fans
Sensational Patrick Allotey says he is ready to fight before his home fans after a while that has taken him travelling to big places and learning more.
Speaking to Yours Truly, Allotey who boasts of 35 fights with three defeats in foreign lands said it is a privilege to fight at home, before friends and family members and will never disappoint his fans.
He noted that boxing promotion in Ghana is very difficult and commended Fresh King Promotions for coming up with the mouth watering bill which has crack boxers like himself, Bastie Samir, George Ashie and Joseph Agbeko himself featuring.
Allotey who was named Sports Writers of Ghana Best Boxer in 2013, when he was undefeated in 30 bouts hinted that he is in top form as he has been training regularly, if there is a fight or not and thank the media for supporting the promotion by the former IBF Champion, Fresh King Kong Agbeko.
Patrick Allotey, former Kick boxer who has turned to full boxing with rich international experience will battle Kofi Manu in a super lightweight contest scheduled for eight rounds at the Bukom Boxing Arena and want to use the opportunity to relaunch his career and entice big international promoters.
Still training under national coach Asare’s Wisdom Boxing Gym, he feels he needs more exposure and more bigger ideas and plans to hit the top of the game.
Allotey who is ranked by the boxing bodies urged the media to promote the game more with the construction of the Arena, and called for more promotions, at least every month or fortnightly to keep boxers in top shape.
He believes Ghana Boxing is not going down and there are potential world champions like himself, Richie Commey, Duke Micah, Isaac Dogboe, Emmanuel Tagoe, George Ashie, Samir Bastie, Issah Bastie, Sena Agbeko who is based in the USA and others who are underground and must be projected to rise into world ranking.
He said Friday is going to be a memorable one with top entertainers like Tinny, Trigmatic, Episode and Jupiter coming on the stage to perform, so he is appealing to boxing fans in Accra, James Town, Bukom, Chorkor, Mamrobi, Korle Gonno, Kaneshie, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Osu and La to come and watch the performance.
The main bout will be a clash between Agbeko of Ghana and Kenya’s Otieno for the vacant IBF international super bantamweight belt. Felix Ajom will face Michael Dodoo for the vacant national lightweight belt.
George Ashie will take on Ben Ankrah in a super lightweight contest billed for eight rounds. This is the fight many fans want to see as Ankrah aka Congo Soldier has promised to use for his comeback, while Ashie aka The Red Tiger has also urged his fans to come early.
America based Bastie Samir will also take on Benin’s Raoul Lokoossou in a light heavyweight contest billed for eight rounds. Fight fans must come and see the skillful boxer with hard punches who trains with undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather.
The Promoters have announced the rates as: Popular Stand GHC 20 VIP: GHC 100
The fight tickets can be purchased at Silverbird Accra Mall, Airport Shell and Shell at St. Mary’s Church (Akoto Lante, Accra).
Oceanic Resort at Korle Gonno, one of the plush hotels in Accra is hosting the weigh in before the fight. Special Energy Drink, McDan Group, GML, Stanbic Bank, Kenya Airways, Appointed Time Printing and [email protected] are some of the sponsors of the fight.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Boxing