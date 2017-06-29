TOP STORIES
Volta Regional Women’s League Kicks Off
The long and awaited Volta Regional Women’s football League will kick off this weekend across various league centers in the region.
The competition will be an intense battle among 6 teams in two zones within the region (Northern and Southern zones)
In the northern zone, Dynamo Ladies will welcome Dream Big Ladies to the Ho Sports Stadium, in their Match Day 1 regional women’s league encounter.
The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup preliminaries when Dynamo Ladies edged pass Dream Big Ladies by a lone goal to represent the north whiles new entrant Biakoye Ladies from the Biakoye district in the northern part of the region stands bye.
The southern zone has two new entrants, Glad Ladies and Ave Shining Ladies, from Dabala and Ave-Have respectively.
Former Volta regional champions, Anlo Ladies have been drawn in a fixture with new entrants Ave Shining ladies at the Ave-Have Park.
The two last met at Akatsi with the Ave side succumbing to a 0-4 defeat, whiles Dabala Glad Ladies stands bye.
Chairperson of the Volta Regional Women Football Committee, Innocencia Agbavitor has wished all participating teams the very best of luck. She has also expressed her optimism that the new league season will be keenly contested.
“I believe this season would be great, because of what I saw during the FA cup competitions at Akatsi and Ho”. She said.
“I wish all our 6 teams all the best as they embark on this journey” she added.
The regional women’s league will commence on Sunday 2 of June 2017.
Below is the first round fixture of the Regional Women’s League Volta.
SOUTHERN SECTOR
Match 1
DATE
HOME
AWAY
VENUE
02/07/17
AVESHINING LADIES
ANLO LADIES
AVE- HAVI PARK
02/07/17
GLAD LADIES
BYE
Match 2
DATE
HOME
AWAY
VENUE
09/07/17
ANLO LADIES
GLAD LADIES
ANSECO PARK
09/07/17
AVESHINING
BYE
Match 3
DATE
HOME
AWAY
VENUE
16/07/17
GLAD LADIES
VS
AVESHINING LADIES
E.P PARK
16/07/17
ANLO LADIES
BYE
NORTHERN SECTOR
Match 1 DATE
HOME
AWAY
VENUE
02/07/17
DYNAMO LADIES
VS
BIG DREAM
ACADEMY
HO SPORTS STADIUM
02/07/17
BIAKOYE
BYE
Match 2 DATE
HOME
AWAY
VENUE
09/07/17
BIG DREAM
ACADEMY
VS
BIAKOYE
KPONKPO PARK
09/07/17
DYNAMO LADIES
BYE
Match 3 DATE
HOME
AWAY
VENUE
16/07/17
BIAKOYE
VS
DYNAMO
KWAMEKROM RC PARK
16/07/17
BIG DREAM
BYE
