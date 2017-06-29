modernghana logo

Volta Regional Women’s League Kicks Off

Acorlor Elinam Tilda
5 minutes ago | Sports News

The long and awaited Volta Regional Women’s football League will kick off this weekend across various league centers in the region.

The competition will be an intense battle among 6 teams in two zones within the region (Northern and Southern zones)

In the northern zone, Dynamo Ladies will welcome Dream Big Ladies to the Ho Sports Stadium, in their Match Day 1 regional women’s league encounter.

The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup preliminaries when Dynamo Ladies edged pass Dream Big Ladies by a lone goal to represent the north whiles new entrant Biakoye Ladies from the Biakoye district in the northern part of the region stands bye.

The southern zone has two new entrants, Glad Ladies and Ave Shining Ladies, from Dabala and Ave-Have respectively.

Former Volta regional champions, Anlo Ladies have been drawn in a fixture with new entrants Ave Shining ladies at the Ave-Have Park.

The two last met at Akatsi with the Ave side succumbing to a 0-4 defeat, whiles Dabala Glad Ladies stands bye.

Chairperson of the Volta Regional Women Football Committee, Innocencia Agbavitor has wished all participating teams the very best of luck. She has also expressed her optimism that the new league season will be keenly contested.

“I believe this season would be great, because of what I saw during the FA cup competitions at Akatsi and Ho”. She said.

“I wish all our 6 teams all the best as they embark on this journey” she added.

The regional women’s league will commence on Sunday 2 of June 2017.

Below is the first round fixture of the Regional Women’s League Volta.

SOUTHERN SECTOR

Match 1

DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

02/07/17

AVESHINING LADIES

ANLO LADIES

AVE- HAVI PARK

02/07/17

GLAD LADIES

BYE

Match 2

DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

09/07/17

ANLO LADIES

GLAD LADIES

ANSECO PARK

09/07/17

AVESHINING

BYE

Match 3

DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

16/07/17

GLAD LADIES

VS

AVESHINING LADIES

E.P PARK

16/07/17

ANLO LADIES

BYE

NORTHERN SECTOR

Match 1 DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

02/07/17

DYNAMO LADIES

VS

BIG DREAM

ACADEMY

HO SPORTS STADIUM

02/07/17

BIAKOYE

BYE

Match 2 DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

09/07/17

BIG DREAM

ACADEMY

VS

BIAKOYE

KPONKPO PARK

09/07/17

DYNAMO LADIES

BYE

Match 3 DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

16/07/17

BIAKOYE

VS

DYNAMO

KWAMEKROM RC PARK

16/07/17

BIG DREAM

BYE

