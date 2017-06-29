modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

 Aubameyang Snubs Chelsea For China?

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Sports News
Aubameyang
Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the latest to make a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League this summer.

Aubameyang has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, but Tianjin Quanjian are set to win the race for his signature, according to  SportBild .

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke initially made it clear that  the club would not allow their top scorer to leave for less than £63million , but Tianjin chairman Shu Yuhui looks set to table an offer in excess of £70m.

The Gabonese forward looked bound for Paris Saint-German this summer, but despite making an official approach for the striker, the French club pulled out of the move.

The failed switch to Paris pricked the ears of both Liverpool and Chelsea, with both Premier League clubs looking to build on successful campaigns next year.

However, it is thought Jurgen Klopp did not see eye-to-eye with the player during his time in charge at Signal Iduna Park.

And Antonio Conte considers the 28-year-old as only ‘Plan B’ should a move for wantaway Everton striker Romelu Lukaku not come to fruition.

Tianjin will offer Aubameyang, who scored 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga games this season, an eye-watering £26.5m-a-year salary to make the move to China.

The club already boast the talents of Alexandre Pato and Axel Witsel, who have both thrived in Europe during their club careers, and are also hoping to prise away Cologne midfielder Anthony Modeste this summer.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Judgment debt: Woyome blocks oral examination

16 minutes ago

Government Getting More Grants Because Nana Is Incorruptible—Kusi Boaf...

24 minutes ago

quot-img-1INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES IS ONE OF THE BASES OF DEMOCRACY.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line