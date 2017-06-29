TOP STORIES
Home-grown talent Maxwell Arthur continues to shine for Dreams FC
Dreams FC midfielder Maxwell Arthur continues to leave supporters of the club with their mouths wide open with remarkable displays in Ghana's second-tier league.
The teenager has caught the imagination of the Ghanaian public since marking his debut for the 'model club' last year.
The youngster has come through the club's ranks and fast as he churns out impressive performances week-in and week-out.
Arthur is hugely talented and has been tagged as a potential superstar in future.
He was crowned man of the match as Dreams FC beat Ho Dynamo 1-0 last week to cement their grip at the top of the country's second-tier league.
He has shown his whole repertoire of brilliance for Still Believe this term and continues to earn rave reviews for his starling displays.
And recent performances suggest he will be up to the task.
Arthur's numbers have improved in every way this season, with a greater amount of assists and successful dribbles, a far-superior defensive contribution and more key passes.
Quick with a dribble, accurate with a pass and with the ball at his feet has been largely tagged as 'the complete player'.
An unassuming character, the highly-rated midfielder has shown tremendous qualities for Dreams FC as they chase a quick return to the elite division of Ghana football.
