TOP STORIES
It is not about the challenges that confronts you,it is about what you do with those challenges.By: Josh Tackie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Jordan Ayew is among Aston Villa's most expensive XI of all time
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is among Aston Villa's most expensive XI signings of all time.
The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Villans from Lorient in 2015 for a fee of £ 8.5 million.
Ayew, who is the brother of West Ham forward Andre Ayew, scored 10 goals - in 58 games for Villa before joining Swansea City in January.
The Ghana international is in good company alongside some of the club's highest signings such as Darrent Bent, Stewart Downing,, James Milner and Manchester City winger Ashley Young.
Here is Aston Villa's most expensive XI of all time
Jordan Ayew
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News