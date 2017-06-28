modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Jordan Ayew is among Aston Villa's most expensive XI of all time

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is among Aston Villa's most expensive XI signings of all time.

The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Villans from Lorient in 2015 for a fee of £ 8.5 million.

Ayew, who is the brother of West Ham forward Andre Ayew, scored 10 goals -  in 58 games for Villa before joining Swansea City in January.

The Ghana international is in good company alongside some of the club's highest signings such as Darrent Bent, Stewart Downing,, James Milner and Manchester City winger Ashley Young.

Here is Aston Villa's most expensive XI of all time

  1. Darrent Bent - £ 24m from Sunderland

  2. Stewart Downing -£12m from Middlesbrough

  3. James Milner - £10m from Newcastle United

  4. Ashley Young -£9.65m from Watford

  5. Charles N'Zogbia -£9.5mWigan Athletic

  6. Juana Pablo Angel £9.5m- River Plate

  7. Jordan Amavi -Nice £9 Nice

  8. Curtis Davies £9 million  from West Bromwich Albion

  9. Jordan Ayew £8.5m from Lorient

  10. Carlos Cueller £7.8m from Rangers

  11. Shay Given £3.5 ManChester City

Jordan Ayew

