modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

ABE NSUO Supports Golden Arms

Sammy Heywood Okine
2 hours ago | Sports News

The National Armwrestling Team – Golden Arms must be lucky to get corporate support from Kasempa Enterprise Limited, producers of Original Abɛ Nsuo for their trip to Nigeria to participate in the African Championships.

The alcoholic beverage company presented the team with a cash of GH¢5,000.00 and 10boxes of the Original AbɛNsuo.

Representative of Kasempa Enterprise, Ɔdehyie said the gesture was to assist the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) to participate in the Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria and win medals for the nation.

He wished the team well and urged them to do their best for the country.

GAF President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey thanked the company for the swift response and assured them of Ghana having a successful tournament.

The Golden Arms are expected to leave the country on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 and return on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

T T Brothers also donated some drinks and cash to the team towards to event.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gov't Extend IMF Programme

5 hours ago

Parliament needs to scrutinise $15 billion Chinese loan - Dr Joe Abbe...

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Never be afraid to trust the unknown future to a known God

By: albert kwasi brako quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line