Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
ABE NSUO Supports Golden Arms
The National Armwrestling Team – Golden Arms must be lucky to get corporate support from Kasempa Enterprise Limited, producers of Original Abɛ Nsuo for their trip to Nigeria to participate in the African Championships.
The alcoholic beverage company presented the team with a cash of GH¢5,000.00 and 10boxes of the Original AbɛNsuo.
Representative of Kasempa Enterprise, Ɔdehyie said the gesture was to assist the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) to participate in the Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria and win medals for the nation.
He wished the team well and urged them to do their best for the country.
GAF President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey thanked the company for the swift response and assured them of Ghana having a successful tournament.
The Golden Arms are expected to leave the country on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 and return on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
T T Brothers also donated some drinks and cash to the team towards to event.
