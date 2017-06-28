modernghana logo

Ghana FA fines Great Olympics for misconducts

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana Premier League club Great Olympics have been handed a fine of ¢1,000 by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for harassing a Sports Journalist, Senyuiedzom Adadevoh at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round of the ongoing league campaign.

According to the Disciplinary Committee led by Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, Great Olympics has been charged for a breach of Article 35(1c) and 35 (4) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary code in respect of their match against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Committee reveled that on March 5th, 2017, Olympics impeded an accredited Journalist, Senyuiedzom Adadevoh from executing his job at the edifice on a match day, which is against the rules and regulations of the Ghana Football Association.

Olympics has therefore been asked to pay the aforementioned fine to the GFA within 14 days.

The Disciplinary Committee also cautioned Olympics to avoid situations, that may put them in conflict with the Access Rights of the GFA.

They were also warned to be of good behavior and that should the club be found of any misconduct charge in this respect during this football season, the committee shall apply more severe sanctions against them.

