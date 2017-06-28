modernghana logo

Ghana Football Business Expo takes place in Houston

Sammy Heywood Okine
1 hour ago | Sports News

The Ghana Football Association, in partnership with RGG Sports, LLC and its local partners, the Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce in Houston, TX and the Ghanaian American Journal in Hartford, CT have organized an Expo to attract investment to Ghana during the two international soccer engagements.

The GFA trusts it is time to harness the cordial relationship that has existed over the years between Ghana and the USA.

They also aim to use this unique opportunity as a vehicle to empower the African girl child through education to take advantage of the opportunities available to build the continent. It would also facilitate the GFA’s goal of building a sports academy in Ghana for girls and distribute 100,000 match specific jerseys to all girls’ schools and orphanages in Ghana.

