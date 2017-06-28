TOP STORIES
Mexico And USA friendly Games Are Important - Kwesi Appiah
Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the Black Stars has explained the importance of the team's upcoming double-header international friendly games against Mexico and the USA.
The four time Africa champions will lock horns with El Tri of Mexico tonight at the NRG Stadium in Houston Texas before engaging the Yankee Boys of USA on July 1 in the a double-header international friendly games.
Some analysts have criticized the timing of the two games coupled with Mexico decision to use fringe players in the match due to their participation in the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.
However, Kwesi Appiah believes the two games will help prepare his team adequately for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
"My ambition has been to build a team for the nation and we are in the middle process but at the same we take this opportunity to look at the new players that we have, and at the same time it looks like these are only games we’ll play before our next world cup qualifier," Appiah told reporters at their US base.
"So, I'm taking this opportunity to assess all my players."
Some fringe players of the national team will get an opportunity to impress the new technical team when they face Mexico in Houston and the U.S in Connecticut.
Manchester City’s Thomas Agyepong and Liberty Professionals Samuel Sarfo will all be hoping for some much needed playing time.
David Accam and Rashid Sumaila has been in real form and will be hoping that they able to get a run out in the game.
Some high profile names like Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey have all been excused from the games and that should be a blessing for the fringe players. The game against Mexico will kick-off at 1:06 am local time.
