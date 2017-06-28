TOP STORIES
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck spends holiday in native Ghana
Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has been spending his summer holiday in his native country.
The 26-year-old has been spending time with his family - who reside in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi.
Welbeck opted to represent England at the international level after turning down the chance to play for the West Africans.
He is expected to stay in the country for the next couple of days before he flies out to stat pre-season with the Gunners.
