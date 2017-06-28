modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck spends holiday in native Ghana

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | Sports News


Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has been spending his summer holiday in his native country.

The 26-year-old has been spending time with his family - who reside in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi.

Welbeck opted to represent England at the international level after turning down the chance to play for the West Africans.

He is expected to stay in the country for the next couple of days before he flies out to stat pre-season with the Gunners.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

BOST 'Needless' – IMANI

41 minutes ago

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Whatever you put in this life is what you get in this world.

By: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi) quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line