modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Morata Cuts Short Honeymoon… To Speed Up United Deal

Daily Guide
39 minutes ago | Sports News

Morata married Alice Campello in a lavish ceremony in Venice earlier this month

Alvaro Morata has cut short his honeymoon in Ibiza as he attempts to seal a move to Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

AS report that the Real Madrid striker has flown from Ibiza to his home in Madrid, as transfer negotiations between the two clubs continue.

Morata has spoken several times on the phone with United boss Jose Mourinho and is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

United boss Mourinho has been a fan of Morata since managing him during his three years spent in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Red Devils lodged a bid for Morata last month but Madrid are seeking a fee of £70million for the Spain international.

Mourinho has made signing a new striker a priority at United with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to be released in the coming days.

United had earlier pursued Antoine Griezmann but the Frenchman opted to sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid after they lost an appeal against their transfer ban.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

BOST 'Needless' – IMANI

41 minutes ago

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Self Discipline is the Key to Success

By: Alex Asiamah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line