Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Stephen Appiah’s influence on the team beginning to tell as Kwadwo Asamoah nears Black Stars return
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is finally getting reward for his calls with local media reports that Kwadwo Asamoah will soon return to the Black Stars.
Stephen Appiah is revered by most Ghanaian footballers mainly because of his role in helping Ghana qualify for the maiden World Cup in 2006.
The former Ghana skipper is the closest to the Juventus star and they both have been seen together during Asamoah's holidays in native country this year.
With Ghana struggling to qualify for the World Cup, coach Kwesi Appiah will be handed the boost of having Asamoah back for the pivotal game against Egypt in Kumasi.
With Kwadwo Asamoah back, Ghana's midfield is likely to be the best on the African continent with Andre Ayew, Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Stuttgart sensation Ebenezer Ofori all fighting for position.
Kwadwo Asamoah
