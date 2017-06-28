modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Stephen Appiah’s influence on the team beginning to tell as Kwadwo Asamoah nears Black Stars return

- ghanasoccernet.com
3 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is finally getting reward for his calls with local media reports that Kwadwo Asamoah will soon return to the Black Stars.

Stephen Appiah is revered by most Ghanaian footballers mainly because of his role in helping Ghana qualify for the maiden World Cup in 2006.

The former Ghana skipper is the closest to the Juventus star and they both have been seen together during Asamoah's holidays in native country this year.

With Ghana struggling to qualify for the World Cup, coach  Kwesi Appiah will be handed the boost of having Asamoah back for the pivotal game against Egypt in Kumasi.

With Kwadwo Asamoah back, Ghana's midfield is likely to be the best on the African continent with Andre Ayew, Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Stuttgart sensation Ebenezer Ofori all fighting for position.

Kwadwo Asamoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

5 minutes ago

Special Prosecution legislation must deter corrupt practices

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Only at death, our soul breathes.

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line