TOP STORIES
You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you. ~ Brian TracyBy: Brian Tracy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Sulley Muntari donates to Football Academy in Uganda
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has donated set of boots to Super Heroes Football Academy in Uganda.
The 32-year-old joined his former AC Milan teammate Keisuke Honda, who is on a charity visit sponsored by the United Nations Organization in the East African country.
The two friends took to the same field of play on a barren and dusty Kamwokya surface in Kampala, Uganda over the weekend.
Muntari played for Mulago township's Super Heroes as Honda played for Kamwokya based Royal Arms in a 10 minute per half game.
Supers Heroes won the game 1-0 courtesy of a first half strike by Abdul Nsereko, a 13 year student at Gadaffi Integrated School in Kampala.
Occasionally, the two left footed gems would smile as they encouraged their respective team players to push on.
Muntari perfected the dribbles and cheekily passed the ball to teammates as Honda opted for that enviable wall pass.
The crowd lauded every touch on the ball or zero pass by the either star.
"Football is about commitment," Muntari said
"I am happy that I have been on the winning side.
"These young children have to grow up with the culture of working hard, sacrificing so many things and still, carrying on with their education.
Who knows, we can have the future football stars and F.A President here?
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News