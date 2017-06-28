modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Sulley Muntari donates to Football Academy in Uganda

- ghanasoccernet.com
32 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has donated set of boots to Super Heroes Football Academy in Uganda.

The 32-year-old joined his former AC Milan teammate Keisuke Honda, who is on a charity visit sponsored by the United Nations Organization in the East African country.

The two friends took to the same field of play on a barren and dusty Kamwokya surface in Kampala, Uganda over the weekend.

Muntari played for Mulago township's Super Heroes as Honda played for Kamwokya based Royal Arms in a 10 minute per half game.

Supers Heroes won the game 1-0 courtesy of a first half strike by Abdul Nsereko, a 13 year student at Gadaffi Integrated School in Kampala.

Occasionally, the two left footed gems would smile as they encouraged their respective team players to push on.

Muntari perfected the dribbles and cheekily passed the ball to teammates as Honda opted for that enviable wall pass.

The crowd lauded every touch on the ball or zero pass by the either star.

"Football is about commitment," Muntari said
"I am happy that I have been on the winning side.
"These young children have to grow up with the culture of working hard, sacrificing so many things and still, carrying on with their education.

Who knows, we can have the future football stars and F.A President here?

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

‘Dirty’ fuel saga to cover-up ex-MD’s fishy deals – BOST

1 hour ago

Govt To Probe BOST Saga

2 hours ago

quot-img-1You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you. ~ Brian Tracy

By: Brian Tracy quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line