Hearts PRO Opare Addo reckons arduous AshantiGold test
Communication Direction of Hearts of Oak Larbi Opare Addo has reckoned that his outfit's week 20 of the Ghana Premier League clash against AshantiGold will be not be easy.
Hearts have been on a purple patch form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, having lost just one game in their last ten outings to have a sniff of the clinching their first title since 2008.
The Phobians will have to overcome the resurgent AshantiGold lads, who after their underwhelming performance in the first stanza of the campaign, are now looking to have found their rhythm after picking twelve points from four games in the second round.
And the club's official mouthpiece, Opare Addo has acknowledged the sternness of the challenge they will face but believes his outfit have enough fire power to hurt their opponent.
"AshantiGold will not come cheap because it seems they have gotten some kind of new energy from somewhere and they are depending on it, so if we have to beat them which we want to, then it means that we have get everything right on the day," Opare told Happy FM.
He added, "The technical team and the players have gone through what they'll need to do before winning the game and I'm positive that today, with the support of our supporters the team will be successful by carrying the day."
Hearts are 3rd on the standings with 33 points, four points adrift of leaders WAFA.
