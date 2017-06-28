modernghana logo

Ex-Hearts striker Dennis Agyare scores for IK Start in 3-1 win over Arendal

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Dennis Agyare Antwi came off the bench to seal win for IK Stars in their 3-1 victory over Arendal Fotball in the Norwegian Obos-Ligaen at the Soer Arena on Tuesday evening.

IK Start dominated the away side and deservedly opened the scoring through French attacker Dany N'Guessan in the 29th minute.

Arendal restored parity just the break courtesy Sune Kiilerich's sublime finish in the 50th minute mark.

But an own goal from Sven Fredrik Stray restored IK Start lead in the 60th minute before Ghanaian poacher Dennis Agyare, who came on for Tobias Christensen in the 73rd minute, sealed the win for Steinar Pederson's side in the 89th minute.

Agyare played for Ghanaian top-flight side Accra Hearts of Oak five years ago.

