You cannot define a man without responsibility. And you can not define a father without love.By: Sixtus
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
PHOTOS: Black Stars staff inspects NRG Stadium ahead of Mexico friendly
Staff of Ghana's senior national team The Black Stars inspected facilities at the NRG Stadium ahead of their clash with The Tricolor of Mexico.
Led by Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah, the Ghana contingent was taken round the facility by a staff of the NRG Stadium.
Ghana will take on Mexico on Wednesday in a much-publicized friendly as the Mexicans prepare for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
