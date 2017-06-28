modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

PHOTOS: Black Stars staff inspects NRG Stadium ahead of Mexico friendly

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Staff of Ghana's senior national team The Black Stars inspected facilities at the NRG Stadium ahead of their clash with The Tricolor of Mexico.

Led by Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah, the Ghana contingent was taken round the facility by a staff of the NRG Stadium.

Ghana will take on Mexico on Wednesday in a much-publicized friendly as the Mexicans prepare for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

BOST 'Needless' – IMANI

41 minutes ago

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

2 hours ago

quot-img-1You cannot define a man without responsibility. And you can not define a father without love.

By: Sixtus quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line