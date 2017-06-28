TOP STORIES
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
NER midfielder Gershon Koffie joins Black Stars for the first time
New England Revolution midfielder Gershon Koffie trained with the Black Stars for the first time after he was handed invitation to join the team for the friendly matches with Mexico and USA.
The former Inter Allies midfielder was handed the late invitation to the team following the inability of some players to turn up for the game.
Midfielders Thomas Partey and Afryie Acquah could not turn up for the game making it necessary for Coach Kwasi Appiah to invite the NER midfielder.
His invitation increased the rank of MLS players for the two exhibition matches to five - with David Accam (Chicago Fire) and the Columbus Crew trio of Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Mohammed Abu.
This is the maiden call-up for Koffie, who has returned to the MLS for a loan stint from Swedish side Hammarby.
He has walked straight into the New England team and has made six appearances so far.
The former Inter Allies player was a member of the Ghana U20 team at the 2011 African Youth Championship in Morocco where they failed to progress from the group stage.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
Gershon Koffie
