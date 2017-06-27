TOP STORIES
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack poised for victory against Dwarfs
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack is keen on picking maximum points against Ebusua Dwarfs in week 20 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coat Stadium on Wednesday.
The Porcupine Warriors will travel to the Cape Coast Stadium in a defiant mood following their 2-1 victory over defending league champions Wa All Stars last Sunday.
Last season, the premier league giants suffered a 4-1 humiliating defeat against Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium and on the same match day 20 fixture, but coach Steve Polack says he's poised to lead his team to reverse the score line on Wednesday.
'I'm not going to get the history books and say, 'oh yeah they lost [against Dwarfs] last year'. I don't care about that. It's what we're going to do on Wednesday that's important to me,.
'It's how we're going to go play and how we're going to get the three points. I don't look at history. I'm not into that history business' Polack said.
He added: 'We have been learning the technical way of scoring. Everybody calls it shooting but I call it passing; pass the ball pass the goalkeeper. We've been developing on it at training' the coach said with high hopes of another triumph in the revival work.'
Asante Kotoko have collected eight of a possible twelve points to move up to fourth on the standings, four points adrift of third place side Hearts of Oak.
