Japan star Keisuke Honda backs Uganda to qualify to 2018 World Cup ahead of Ghana
Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda is backing Uganda to qualify to the 2018 World Cup at the expense of Ghana.
Honda, a United Nations Advocate for youth is in Uganda on official duties to work with the youths, inspire them as well as collaborate with football clubs and the federation in developing the 'beautiful game'.
"It is every footballer's dream in the whole world to play at the FIFA World Cup.
It is a best and most lucrative tournament in football.
"I want to give opportunities to all children all over the world to have a dream. I want to establish a soccer school in Uganda.
"But first, I want to get a professional football club to work with in Uganda. I will support Uganda's football because I want to see Uganda play at the World Cup."
