Ghana U-19 Cricket Team Want Government Support To Win World Cup Slot
The national U19 cricket team will fly to Kenya for the 2018 ICC U-19 CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS on Wednesday. Ghana will face Botswana, Uganda and host nation Kenya for the sole ticket to represent Africa at the Cricket World Cup to be staged in New Zealand next year.
The Ghana team made this giant step to compete in the one week tournament afte they won gold in the ICC Africa Division two without tasting a defeat in Benoni last year.
A contingent of 14 players, a coach and a management member will land in Nairobi days before the 4 nation tournament bats off next month.
The team should have been in Nairobi for a two-week acclimatization and high performance training ahead of the tournament, but their efforts were thwarted due to financial difficulty facing the Ghana Cricket Association and the Ministry of Youth & Sports.
The GCA is still hopeful the Ministry will release funds for their participation fee and other commitments after their budget for the tournament was approved.
Ghana’s cricket team has for some time not been depending of government funds, but this time, they want the authorities to show concern and responsibility, more so when they are favourites for the slot to the World Cup.
