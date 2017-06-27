TOP STORIES
BOMBSHELL: Hearts of Oak are masters at destroying players' careers, Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan alleges
Ebusua Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan has revealed he refused to join Hearts of Oak during the second transfer window because the Ghanaian giants are famed for ruing the careers of footballers.
In a volatile claim likely to ruffle feathers in the West African nation, the sucker-punch will likely incur the wrath of the club's top hierarchy.
Gyan was heavily linked with a move to the capital in the second transfer window following his impressive goal scoring prowess for Ebusua Dwarfs.
But the fast-rising goal machine opted to stay put at the club amid the growing interest in his signature.
But the striker, who has cemented his growing reputation as one of the leading finishers in the Ghanaian game, has made a jaw-breaking revelation about his decision to reject the overtures from the Phobians.
He told Kumasi-based Metro FM on Tuesday that the 2000 African champions are masters at destroying the careers of players' hence his decision to stay put in Cape Coast.
"It's not a team I like. Hearts brought an offer but I refused to sign ," he told Metro FM
"I don't like a team which destroys players. If you go there (Hearts), they will destroy you."
He claimed Hearts have managed to destroy the careers of several players after signing them.
Some of these players he insists were massive superstars at their clubs, but once they donned the Rainbow jersey, things went pear-shaped - a case scenario is his former Dwarfs teammate Bright Lukeman.
"Bright Lukeman is a typical example. Look at his performance during his time at Dwarfs but he's rotten on the bench at Hearts.
"I am not afraid of challenges. There are challenges here at Dwarfs as well. But where your soul takes you is where you must follow. I am guided by my instincts in deciding where I will play.
"I have played in the local top-flight for the past seven years and so I think it's time for me to seek greener pastures."
The damning verdict from the striker could land him into trouble with Hearts supporters.
By Patrick Akoto
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
