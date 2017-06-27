TOP STORIES
Revealed: Four Ghanaian journalists who were NOT BOUNCED by US embassy arrive for Mexico friendly
Four top Ghanaian journalists were granted US visas for the African's high profile international friendly this week, it has been revealed.
Michael Oti Adjei and veteran Kwabena Yeboah, who have covered the Black Stars extensively over the years, have arrived in the country for the two friendly games against Mexico and the Yankees in Houston and Connecticut respectively.
The pair have been joined by relatively younger journals Benedict Owusu-Dankwah of Joy FM fame and Finder Sports' Daniel Oduro.
The four journalists are multiple award winners in Ghana.
The dream of several top Ghanaian journalists and football administrators to travel to the US were extinguished after the Embassy denied them traveling visas ahead of this week's international friendly.
In a excruciating humiliation, the US Embassy denied over 40 sports journals and administrators the golden chance to visit the land of opportunity with suspicion the affected applicants might not return home from Donald Trump's land.
It appears the Embassy will not risk given them the opportunity let alone smell the chance of stepping foot in the most powerful country in the world.
But the four were lucky to have passed the stringent measures being adopted by the US recently.
The Black Stars will take on Mexico on Wednesday June 28 before playing USA on Saturday July 1.
