AshGold coach CK Akunnor feels relieved after Miners move out of drop zone

18 minutes ago | Sports News

AshantiGold coach CK Akunnor is heaving at his side's move from the relegation zone. 

The Miners have been in the bottom three since match day 8 but last Sunday's 2-0 home win over Inter Allies ensured to move to 13th place.

AshGold are hovering above the danger zone by just one point.

''Yes, I will say we are a little bit relieved after getting out of the relegation zone, we have been there for weeks which was very frustration,' he spoke to Kwese Free Sports.

''We won't relax, there is more work to do and so we are going to try hard and move up.

''But I must say we are happy with the win on Sunday, that has motivated us a lot.''

