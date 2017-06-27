TOP STORIES
Education is power. Brainless suffer all their days in their lives.By: Richard K. Wallace.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Asante Kotoko allay injury fears for duo Obed Owusu and Awal Mohammed ahead of Dwarfs clash
Asante Kotoko have allayed the injuries concerns of striker Obed Owusu and central defender Awal Mohammed.
The duo were substituted after picking knocks in Saturday's 2-1 win over Wa All Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The medical team explained the move was merely precautionary.
''Obed Owusu had a knock in his thigh but he's all right. We substituted him because we didn't want him to aggravate it. It was quite the same for Awal Mohammed. We took him off from the game because he was tired,'' the club's Trauma and Orthopedic Nurse Emmanuel Osei Owusu said.
''Awal played the entire 90 minutes in the home based Black Stars friendly against Inter Allies.''
Owusu and Mohammed will be available for selection to face Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News