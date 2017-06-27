modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Asante Kotoko allay injury fears for duo Obed Owusu and Awal Mohammed ahead of Dwarfs clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
15 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko have allayed the injuries concerns of striker Obed Owusu and central defender Awal Mohammed.

The duo were substituted after picking knocks in Saturday's 2-1 win over Wa All Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The medical team explained the move was merely precautionary.

''Obed Owusu had a knock in his thigh but he's all right. We substituted him because we didn't want him to aggravate it. It was quite the same for Awal Mohammed. We took him off from the game because he was tired,'' the club's Trauma and Orthopedic Nurse Emmanuel Osei Owusu said.

''Awal played the entire 90 minutes in the home based Black Stars friendly against Inter Allies.''

Owusu and Mohammed will be available for selection to face Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Pray For Me To Govern With Wisdom – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

19 hours ago

quot-img-1Education is power. Brainless suffer all their days in their lives.

By: Richard K. Wallace. quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line