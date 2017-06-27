TOP STORIES
President Cup: GHALCA announce gate fees for Kotoko/ Hearts clash
Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has announced gate fees for Sunday's President's Cup game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.
The Porcupine Warriors will for the first time in the history of the President's Cup welcome their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 2.
Announcing the gate feeds in an interaction with the press Monday evening in Kumasi at the Baba Yara sports stadium conference room, GHALCA said the VIP will go for Ghc20 and Ghc10 for Centre line with the popular stands going for GHS5.
According to the organizers of the match, the match will kick off at exactly 4: pm.
The crucial encounter will be graced by his Excellency Akuffo Addo together with other high-profile government officials.
