Man City likely to loan out Ghanaian duo Agyepong, Yeboah

15 minutes ago | Sports News


Manchester City are likely to loan our Ghanaian pair Yaw Yeboah and Thomas Agyepong after a successful loan spells in Holland.

Yeboah, was a mainstay of the FC Twente side, scoring two goals in 26 appearances.

Agyepong, who marked his international debut for Ghana two weeks ago, was instrumental for NAC Breda as they secured promotion to the Dutch top-flight.

The two players have been recalled by the English giants for pre-season in a bid to sort out their futures.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the two players will be farmed out on another loan expedition as they are not part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans for next season.

The pair are on international duty with Ghana ahead of the two high-profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.

