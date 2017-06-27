TOP STORIES
When it's good for you,it's not good but when it's for all then its good.Be good.By: Nicholas Tawiah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Man City likely to loan out Ghanaian duo Agyepong, Yeboah
Manchester City are likely to loan our Ghanaian pair Yaw Yeboah and Thomas Agyepong after a successful loan spells in Holland.
Yeboah, was a mainstay of the FC Twente side, scoring two goals in 26 appearances.
Agyepong, who marked his international debut for Ghana two weeks ago, was instrumental for NAC Breda as they secured promotion to the Dutch top-flight.
The two players have been recalled by the English giants for pre-season in a bid to sort out their futures.
GHANAsoccernet.com understands the two players will be farmed out on another loan expedition as they are not part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans for next season.
The pair are on international duty with Ghana ahead of the two high-profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News