modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts skipper Thomas Abbey eyes Premier League goal king award

- ghanasoccernet.com
44 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has set sights on winning the goal king award in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with hopes of scoring more goals.

The hardworking attacking midfielder took his tally to eight goals in the season after scoring for the Phobians in their remarkable 0-2 away victory over Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex yesterday.

Speaking to the press after the game, in-form midfielder highlighted his desire to help the team succeed in this season's league and will do everything possible to reach the set target.

'We're on course in challenging for the league title, and we will do our possible best to achieve this set target.

'With the goal king award anything can happen, but I have set sight on that award as well,' he said.

Hearts welcome the resurgent AshantiGold in match-day 20 of the Ghana Premier League at Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Pray For Me To Govern With Wisdom – Akufo-Addo

36 minutes ago

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

17 hours ago

quot-img-1Incoming fire has the right of way

By: Awuradebasa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line