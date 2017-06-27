TOP STORIES
Hearts skipper Thomas Abbey eyes Premier League goal king award
Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has set sights on winning the goal king award in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with hopes of scoring more goals.
The hardworking attacking midfielder took his tally to eight goals in the season after scoring for the Phobians in their remarkable 0-2 away victory over Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex yesterday.
Speaking to the press after the game, in-form midfielder highlighted his desire to help the team succeed in this season's league and will do everything possible to reach the set target.
'We're on course in challenging for the league title, and we will do our possible best to achieve this set target.
'With the goal king award anything can happen, but I have set sight on that award as well,' he said.
Hearts welcome the resurgent AshantiGold in match-day 20 of the Ghana Premier League at Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
